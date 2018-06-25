Marlins 9, Diamondbacks 5

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Lamb 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.229
|Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Marte ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Owings rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Dyson cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.182
|Miller p
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Ahmed ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Shipley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Peralta ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|1
|7
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.301
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Shuck ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Rivera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Anderson rf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.296
|Bour 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Wittgren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Steckenrider p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Castro 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Riddle ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Rojas 3b-1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Brinson cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.177
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.176
|Straily p
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Maybin lf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Totals
|35
|9
|11
|9
|4
|11
|Arizona
|120
|000
|002—5
|6
|0
|Miami
|101
|300
|04x—9
|11
|1
a-grounded out for McFarland in the 7th. b-struck out for Conley in the 8th. c-walked for Shipley in the 9th.
E_Castro (8). LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 6. 2B_Owings (11), Anderson (21), Straily (1). 3B_Marte (8). HR_Lamb (6), off Straily; Bour (13), off Miller. RBIs_Lamb (23), Owings (17), Mathis 2 (8), Miller (1), Dietrich (30), Anderson 2 (38), Bour (37), Castro (28), Rojas (29), Holaday (6), Maybin 2 (14). SF_Mathis, Miller.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Jay, Owings); Miami 4 (Bour 2, Riddle, Holaday). RISP_Arizona 2 for 7; Miami 6 for 17.
Runners moved up_Dyson, Rojas, Brinson.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miller, L, 0-1
|3
|2-3
|6
|5
|5
|2
|5
|85
|12.27
|McFarland
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|2.13
|Shipley
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|48
|7.20
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Straily, W, 3-3
|6
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|6
|102
|4.82
|Ziegler, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.40
|Conley, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.15
|Wittgren
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|3.72
|Steckenrider
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.41
Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 2-2, Steckenrider 1-0. HBP_Straily (Owings). WP_Miller.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:14. A_6,105 (36,742).
