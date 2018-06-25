Listen Live Sports

Marlins 9, Diamondbacks 5

June 25, 2018 10:39 pm
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Lamb 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .229
Descalso 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Marte ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Owings rf 3 2 1 1 0 0 .189
Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .185
Mathis c 3 0 1 2 0 0 .182
Miller p 1 0 0 1 0 1 .000
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Ahmed ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215
Shipley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Peralta ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .278
Totals 33 5 6 5 1 7
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dietrich lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .301
Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Shuck ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Rivera 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Anderson rf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .296
Bour 1b 5 1 1 1 0 2 .243
Wittgren p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Castro 2b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .270
Riddle ss 3 1 1 0 1 2 .221
Rojas 3b-1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .252
Brinson cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .177
Holaday c 3 0 0 1 1 2 .176
Straily p 2 2 1 0 1 1 .125
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Maybin lf 1 0 1 2 0 0 .227
Totals 35 9 11 9 4 11
Arizona 120 000 002—5 6 0
Miami 101 300 04x—9 11 1

a-grounded out for McFarland in the 7th. b-struck out for Conley in the 8th. c-walked for Shipley in the 9th.

E_Castro (8). LOB_Arizona 5, Miami 6. 2B_Owings (11), Anderson (21), Straily (1). 3B_Marte (8). HR_Lamb (6), off Straily; Bour (13), off Miller. RBIs_Lamb (23), Owings (17), Mathis 2 (8), Miller (1), Dietrich (30), Anderson 2 (38), Bour (37), Castro (28), Rojas (29), Holaday (6), Maybin 2 (14). SF_Mathis, Miller.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Jay, Owings); Miami 4 (Bour 2, Riddle, Holaday). RISP_Arizona 2 for 7; Miami 6 for 17.

Runners moved up_Dyson, Rojas, Brinson.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miller, L, 0-1 3 2-3 6 5 5 2 5 85 12.27
McFarland 2 1-3 1 0 0 0 4 28 2.13
Shipley 2 4 4 4 2 2 48 7.20
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Straily, W, 3-3 6 1-3 4 3 3 0 6 102 4.82
Ziegler, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.40
Conley, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.15
Wittgren 2-3 2 2 2 1 0 20 3.72
Steckenrider 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.41

Inherited runners-scored_McFarland 2-2, Steckenrider 1-0. HBP_Straily (Owings). WP_Miller.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:14. A_6,105 (36,742).

