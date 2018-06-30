Maya Moore leads Lynx to 6th straight win, 84-74 over Dream

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Maya Moore scored 24 points and the Minnesota Lynx won their sixth straight, 85-74 over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Sylvia Fowles added 13 points and 15 rebounds for her WNBA-leading 12th double-double of the season, and Seimone Augustus scored 10 points.

Moore has reached at least 20 points in every game during the Lynx’s winning streak. She capped a 10-2 run with back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Minnesota a 74-53 lead to start the fourth quarter. The Dream got the deficit no closer than the final score.

The defending champion Lynx (9-6) led 39-36 at the half and pulled away in the beginning of the third quarter with an 11-0 run sparked by 3-pointers from Lindsay Whalen and Moore.

Advertisement

Imani McGee-Stafford had 15 points for the Dream (7-8).

MERCURY 95, FEVER 77

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Diana Taurasi scored 25 points, Brittney Griner added 20 to help Phoenix rout Indiana.

The Mercury (12-5) outscored the Fever 29-13 in the second quarter and led by 32 in the third.

DeWanna Bonner added 15 points and nine rebounds and hit both of her 3-point attempts.

Kelsey Mitchell had 19 points for Indiana (1-15). She was 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

ACES 94, SPARKS 78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 29 points and Las Vegas knocked Los Angeles Sparks out of first place in the WNBA standings.

Wilson had 21 points in the second half and finished with nine rebounds. Kelsey Plum added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Aces (6-11).

Chelsea Gray had 22 points, and Essence Carson added 17 for the Sparks (11-5).

SKY 103, LIBERTY 99

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Diamond DeShields led a balanced Chicago offense with 22 points and the Sky beat the Liberty 103-99 on Friday night.

Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and 11 assists for the Sky (6-9). They have won three straight since a six-game skid. Tina Charles had 24 points for New York (4-11).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.