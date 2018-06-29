Mercury-Fever, Box

PHOENIX (95)

Bonner 6-7 1-1 15, Griner 8-12 4-4 20, Lyttle 2-5 0-0 4, Taurasi 5-8 11-11 25, Turner 3-10 0-0 7, L.Mitchell 2-5 0-0 5, Little 2-5 2-2 7, Robinson 1-5 3-3 5, Talbot 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 32-62 21-21 95.

INDIANA (77)

Achonwa 4-4 0-0 8, Dupree 3-9 0-0 6, K.Mitchell 5-13 4-4 19, T.Mitchell 4-9 0-0 8, Vivians 2-8 4-4 10, Alexander 5-6 0-0 10, Ben Abdelkader 0-2 0-0 0, McCall 1-4 0-0 2, Taylor 1-2 2-2 4, Wheeler 4-7 1-2 10. Totals 29-64 11-12 77.

Phoenix 27 29 22 17—95 Indiana 26 13 15 23—77

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 10-21 (Taurasi 4-7, Bonner 2-2, Talbot 1-1, Little 1-3, Turner 1-4, L.Mitchell 1-4), Indiana 8-20 (K.Mitchell 5-10, Vivians 2-5, Wheeler 1-2, McCall 0-1, Ben Abdelkader 0-1, T.Mitchell 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 33 (Bonner 9), Indiana 19 (Dupree 6). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Turner 7), Indiana 15 (Vivians 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 15, Indiana 21. A_7,241 (18,165).

