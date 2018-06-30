Mercury-Mystics, Box

PHOENIX (84)

Bonner 7-14 7-8 23, Griner 10-22 4-4 24, January 1-3 0-0 3, Lyttle 3-4 2-2 8, Taurasi 2-13 2-2 7, Little 2-2 0-0 4, Mitchell 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 4-8 2-2 12. Totals 30-70 17-18 84.

WASHINGTON (74)

Cloud 4-7 0-0 10, Delle Donne 10-20 5-5 27, Ruffin-Pratt 0-3 0-0 0, Sanders 2-4 2-2 6, Toliver 4-13 0-0 9, Currie 0-6 0-0 0, Hawkins 2-5 0-0 5, Hill 3-8 5-6 11, Thomas 3-4 0-0 6, Walker-Kimbrough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-70 12-13 74.

Phoenix 23 16 23 22—84 Washington 16 19 19 20—74

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-21 (Turner 2-5, Bonner 2-5, January 1-1, Mitchell 1-2, Taurasi 1-8), Washington 6-22 (Cloud 2-4, Delle Donne 2-5, Hawkins 1-2, Toliver 1-8, Hill 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 41 (Turner 9), Washington 39 (Delle Donne 13). Assists_Phoenix 26 (Taurasi 9), Washington 13 (Cloud 4). Total Fouls_Phoenix 14, Washington 18. A_6,218 (20,356).

