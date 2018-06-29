Listen Live Sports

Mexican players and coach go sightseeing in Moscow

June 29, 2018 2:56 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — In the past few days, Mexican players have insisted that they are not afraid to face Brazil in the round of 16 in the World Cup.

Now they seem to be proving it.

Three days before facing the Brazilians, several members of the team and even coach Juan Carlos Osorio took the afternoon off and went sightseeing at Moscow’s Red Square.

Captain Andres Guardado along with his wife and son Maximo, defenders Jesus Gallardo and Edson Alvarez, midfielder Javier Aquino, striker Raul Jimenez and Osorio spent several hours downtown.

Mexico will play Brazil on Monday in Samara.

It’s Mexico’s seventh straight chance to qualify for the quarterfinals for the first time since hosting the World Cup in 1970 and 1986.

