Mexican pro Cesar Ramirez provisionally suspended for doping

June 29, 2018 8:20 am
 
LONDON (AP) — A professional tennis player from Mexico, Cesar Ramirez, has been suspended provisionally, pending a hearing, after testing positive for steroids.

The International Tennis Federation announced the penalty on Friday against the 28-year-old Ramirez, who has been ranked as high as 105th in the world in doubles and 391st in singles.

Ramirez was given a drug test in April during an ATP Challenger tournament in Mexico City.

The sample contained various prohibited substances, according to the ITF, including metabolites of nandrolone and stanozolol.

More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

