Monday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Tim Beckham from the 60-day DL. Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL). Transferred INF Luis Sardiñas to the 60-day DL.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Miguel Gonzalez to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Casey Mize on a minor league contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester (IL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Gary Sanchez on the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Nick Martini to Nashville (PCL). Designated RHP Liam Hendriks for assignment. Reinstated LHP Ryan Buchter from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Nashville.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Joe Palumbo to the AZL Rangers for a rehab assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jake Barrett to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Braden Shipley from Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 2B Phil Gosselin for assignment.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from Iowa (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released LHP Boone Logan.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Tyler Bashlor from Binghamton (EL). Optioned RHP Chris Flexen to Las Vegas (PCL). Signed RHPs Brendan Hardy, Adam Hill, Tommy Wilson and Brian Metoyer; C Nick Meyer; LHP Franklin Parra and INFs Carlos Cortes and Chase Chambers to minor league contracts.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 2B Jesmuel Valentin on paternity leave. Reinstated OF Dylan Cozens from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Hector Neris from Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed RHP Edubray Ram on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Mitch Walding to Lehigh Valley. Reinstated Jesmuel Valentin from the paternity list.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated LHP Tyler Webb for assignment. Placed RHP Jordan Lyles on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned C Raffy Lopez and RHP Phil Maton to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated C Austin Hedges from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Stock from El Paso. Recalled RHP Kazuhisa Makita from El Paso.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Kintzler from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Syracuse (IL).
FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released LHP Kenny Mathews.
KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Taylor Featherson.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released LHP Brian Smith.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released C Connor Olson.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released OF Burt Reynolds.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Branden Pinder.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Announced they will not exercise the team option on G Lance Stephenson.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Named Jocelyn Moore executive vice president of communications and public affairs.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Ron Parker to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced the end of their affiliation with Fort Wayne (ECHL). Signed a one-year affiliation agreement with Norfolk (ECHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with LW Tyler Bertuzzi on a two-year contract and RW Martin Frk on a one-year contract.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Acquired C Carter Camper from Tucson for future considerations.
FIFA — Fined Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri $10,100 and Stephan Lichtsteiner $5,050 for unsportsmanlike behavior while celebrating World Cup goals against Serbia on June 22. Fined the Serbian football federation $54,700 for incidents involving its fans at the same game. Fined Serbian coach Mladen Krstajic and federation president Slavisa Kokeza $5,050 each for “unsporting behavior due to statements made” about the referee of the June 22 game.
JACKSONVILLE — Signed baseball coach Chris Hayes to a five-year contract.
LOUISVILLE — Announced men’s senior basketball G Khawn Fore has transferred from Richmond.
MARTIN METHODIST — Named Mitch Hill baseball coach.
MARYLAND — Named Damon Evans athletic director.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named David Blackburn senior associate athletic director for external affairs.
MISSISSIPPI STATE Named Chris Lemonis baseball coach.
RICE — Announced graduate OL Andrew Mike is transferring from Florida and graduate FB Giovanni Gentosi from UCLA.
ST. FRANCIS (N.Y.) — Announced it is adding women’s soccer as a varsity sport, to begin play in the 2019-20 academic year.
TEXAS — Named Mike White softball coach.
