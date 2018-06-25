Monday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Activated INF Tim Beckham from the 60-day DL. Optioned LHP Donnie Hart to Norfolk (IL). Transferred INF Luis Sardiñas to the 60-day DL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent RHP Miguel Gonzalez to Charlotte (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Casey Mize on a minor league contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Alan Busenitz from Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed C Gary Sanchez on the 10-day DL. Optioned OF Clint Frazier to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled C Kyle Higashioka and RHP Giovanny Gallegos from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned OF Nick Martini to Nashville (PCL). Designated RHP Liam Hendriks for assignment. Reinstated LHP Ryan Buchter from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Edwin Jackson from Nashville.

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP Joe Palumbo to the AZL Rangers for a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jake Barrett to Reno (PCL). Recalled RHP Braden Shipley from Reno.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated 2B Phil Gosselin for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Tyler Chatwood on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Duane Underwood Jr. from Iowa (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released LHP Boone Logan.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Tyler Bashlor from Binghamton (EL). Optioned RHP Chris Flexen to Las Vegas (PCL). Signed RHPs Brendan Hardy, Adam Hill, Tommy Wilson and Brian Metoyer; C Nick Meyer; LHP Franklin Parra and INFs Carlos Cortes and Chase Chambers to minor league contracts.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 2B Jesmuel Valentin on paternity leave. Reinstated OF Dylan Cozens from the 10-day DL. Recalled RHP Hector Neris from Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed RHP Edubray Ram on the 10-day DL. Optioned INF Mitch Walding to Lehigh Valley. Reinstated Jesmuel Valentin from the paternity list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Designated LHP Tyler Webb for assignment. Placed RHP Jordan Lyles on the 10-day DL, retroactive to Thursday. Optioned C Raffy Lopez and RHP Phil Maton to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated C Austin Hedges from the 10-day DL. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Stock from El Paso. Recalled RHP Kazuhisa Makita from El Paso.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Brandon Kintzler from the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jefry Rodriguez to Syracuse (IL).

American Association

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Released LHP Kenny Mathews.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released INF Taylor Featherson.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released LHP Brian Smith.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released C Connor Olson.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released OF Burt Reynolds.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Branden Pinder.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

INDIANA PACERS — Announced they will not exercise the team option on G Lance Stephenson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Named Jocelyn Moore executive vice president of communications and public affairs.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed S Ron Parker to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Announced the end of their affiliation with Fort Wayne (ECHL). Signed a one-year affiliation agreement with Norfolk (ECHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Agreed to terms with LW Tyler Bertuzzi on a two-year contract and RW Martin Frk on a one-year contract.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Acquired C Carter Camper from Tucson for future considerations.

SOCCER

FIFA — Fined Switzerland’s Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri $10,100 and Stephan Lichtsteiner $5,050 for unsportsmanlike behavior while celebrating World Cup goals against Serbia on June 22. Fined the Serbian football federation $54,700 for incidents involving its fans at the same game. Fined Serbian coach Mladen Krstajic and federation president Slavisa Kokeza $5,050 each for “unsporting behavior due to statements made” about the referee of the June 22 game.

COLLEGE

JACKSONVILLE — Signed baseball coach Chris Hayes to a five-year contract.

LOUISVILLE — Announced men’s senior basketball G Khawn Fore has transferred from Richmond.

MARTIN METHODIST — Named Mitch Hill baseball coach.

MARYLAND — Named Damon Evans athletic director.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE — Named David Blackburn senior associate athletic director for external affairs.

MISSISSIPPI STATE Named Chris Lemonis baseball coach.

RICE — Announced graduate OL Andrew Mike is transferring from Florida and graduate FB Giovanni Gentosi from UCLA.

ST. FRANCIS (N.Y.) — Announced it is adding women’s soccer as a varsity sport, to begin play in the 2019-20 academic year.

TEXAS — Named Mike White softball coach.

