Moore leads Lynx to 5th straight, 91-79 over Storm

June 26, 2018 10:02 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Maya Moore scored 32 points, Sylvia Fowles added 28 points and 17 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Seattle Storm 91-79 for their fifth straight win Tuesday night.

The Lynx (8-6) took the lead for good with an 11-0 run early in the first quarter and kept it in double digits after a 15-3 run early in the third. The Storm (10-5) had an 11-3 run to cut the deficit to 87-77 but were unable to get within single digits in the final minutes.

Breanna Stewart entered the game averaging a league-leading 21.9 points and finished with 27 for Seattle. She made 10 of 14 from the field, including all three of her 3-point attempts, and 4 of 5 from the foul line.

Natasha Howard, who was traded from the Lynx to the Storm in the offseason, received her 2017 WNBA Championship ring before the contest.

