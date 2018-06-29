Listen Live Sports

Moore leads Lynx to 6th straight win, 85-74 over Dream

June 29, 2018 10:07 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Maya Moore scored 24 points and the Minnesota Lynx won their sixth straight, 85-74 over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Sylvia Fowles added 13 points and 15 rebounds for her league-leading 12th double-double of the season, and Seimone Augustus scored 10 points.

Moore has reached at least 20 points in every game during the Lynx’s winning streak. She capped a 10-2 run with back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Minnesota a 74-53 lead to start the fourth quarter. The Dream got the deficit no closer than the final score.

The Lynx (9-6) led 39-36 at the half and pulled away in the beginning of the third quarter with an 11-0 run sparked by 3-pointers from Lindsay Whalen and Moore.

Neither team led by more than four points in the first half.

Imani McGee-Stafford had 15 points for the Dream (7-8). Damiris Dantas and Brittney Sykes added 14 apiece.

