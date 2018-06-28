Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Most CWS Titles Won

June 28, 2018 9:54 pm
 
Team Titles (years won)
Southern California 12 (1948, 58, 61, 63, 68, 70-74, 78, 98)
LSU 6 (1991, 93, 96, 97, 2000, 09)
Texas 6 (1949, 50, 75, 83, 2002, 05)
Arizona State 5 (1965, 67, 69, 77, 81)
Arizona 4 (1976, 80, 86, 2012)
Cal State Fullerton 4 (1979, 84, 95, 2004)
Miami 4 (1982, 85, 99, 2001)
Minnesota 3 (1956, 60, 64)
Oregon State 3 (2006, 07, 18)
California 2 (1947, 57)
Michigan 2 (1953, 62)
Oklahoma 2 (1951, 94)
South Carolina 2 (2010, 11)
Stanford 2 (1987, 88)
Coastal Carolina 1 (2016)
Florida 1 (2017
Fresno State 1 (2008)
Georgia 1 (1990)
Holy Cross 1 (1952)
Missouri 1 (1954)
Ohio State 1 (1966)
Oklahoma State 1 (1959)
Pepperdine 1 (1992)
Rice 1 (2003)
UCLA 1 (2013)
Vanderbilt 1 (2014)
Virginia 1 (2015)
Wake Forest 1 (1955)
Wichita State 1 (1989)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

