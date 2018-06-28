Most CWS Titles Won

Team Titles (years won) Southern California 12 (1948, 58, 61, 63, 68, 70-74, 78, 98) LSU 6 (1991, 93, 96, 97, 2000, 09) Texas 6 (1949, 50, 75, 83, 2002, 05) Arizona State 5 (1965, 67, 69, 77, 81) Arizona 4 (1976, 80, 86, 2012) Cal State Fullerton 4 (1979, 84, 95, 2004) Miami 4 (1982, 85, 99, 2001) Minnesota 3 (1956, 60, 64) Oregon State 3 (2006, 07, 18) California 2 (1947, 57) Michigan 2 (1953, 62) Oklahoma 2 (1951, 94) South Carolina 2 (2010, 11) Stanford 2 (1987, 88) Coastal Carolina 1 (2016) Florida 1 (2017 Fresno State 1 (2008) Georgia 1 (1990) Holy Cross 1 (1952) Missouri 1 (1954) Ohio State 1 (1966) Oklahoma State 1 (1959) Pepperdine 1 (1992) Rice 1 (2003) UCLA 1 (2013) Vanderbilt 1 (2014) Virginia 1 (2015) Wake Forest 1 (1955) Wichita State 1 (1989)

