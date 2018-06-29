Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 29, 2018 10:14 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 45 34 .570
Philadelphia 43 36 .544 2
Washington 41 38 .519 4
New York 32 47 .405 13
Miami 33 50 .398 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 47 33 .588
Chicago 45 35 .563 2
St. Louis 42 37 .532
Pittsburgh 38 42 .475 9
Cincinnati 34 47 .420 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 47 34 .580
Los Angeles 43 37 .538
San Francisco 42 40 .512
Colorado 39 42 .481 8
San Diego 36 47 .434 12

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Colorado 9, San Francisco 8

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 6-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (McCarthy 6-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-5) at San Diego (Lauer 3-4), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-1) at Arizona (Miller 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

