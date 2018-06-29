|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Philadelphia
|43
|36
|.544
|2
|Washington
|41
|38
|.519
|4
|New York
|32
|47
|.405
|13
|Miami
|33
|50
|.398
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Chicago
|45
|35
|.563
|2
|St. Louis
|42
|37
|.532
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|42
|.475
|9
|Cincinnati
|34
|47
|.420
|13½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|47
|34
|.580
|—
|Los Angeles
|43
|37
|.538
|3½
|San Francisco
|42
|40
|.512
|5½
|Colorado
|39
|42
|.481
|8
|San Diego
|36
|47
|.434
|12
Arizona 4, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 11, L.A. Dodgers 5
Colorado 9, San Francisco 8
Philadelphia 4, Washington 3
Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 6-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (McCarthy 6-3) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-6), 7:15 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 6-5) at San Diego (Lauer 3-4), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-1) at Arizona (Miller 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
