The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 30, 2018 12:55 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 34 .575
Philadelphia 43 37 .538 3
Washington 42 38 .525 4
New York 32 47 .405 13½
Miami 33 50 .398 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 33 .593
Chicago 45 35 .563
St. Louis 42 38 .525
Pittsburgh 38 42 .475
Cincinnati 34 48 .415 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 47 35 .573
Los Angeles 43 38 .531
San Francisco 43 40 .518
Colorado 40 42 .488 7
San Diego 36 47 .434 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Colorado 9, San Francisco 8

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

Washington 17, Philadelphia 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 6-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Miami (Lopez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-1) at Arizona (Miller 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

