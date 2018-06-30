East Division W L Pct GB Atlanta 46 34 .575 — Philadelphia 43 37 .538 3 Washington 42 38 .525 4 New York 32 47 .405 13½ Miami 33 50 .398 14½ Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 48 33 .593 — Chicago 45 35 .563 2½ St. Louis 42 38 .525 5½ Pittsburgh 39 42 .481 9 Cincinnati 34 48 .415 14½ West Division W L Pct GB Arizona 47 35 .573 — Los Angeles 43 38 .531 3½ San Francisco 43 40 .518 4½ Colorado 40 42 .488 7 San Diego 36 48 .429 12

Thursday’s Games

Arizona 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, L.A. Dodgers 5

Colorado 9, San Francisco 8

Philadelphia 4, Washington 3

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 4

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

Washington 17, Philadelphia 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota (Mejia 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 6-3) at Cincinnati (Mahle 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Miami (Lopez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Hellickson 2-0) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 5-8), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-2) at St. Louis (Weaver 4-6), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 6-5) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodriguez 2-1) at Arizona (Miller 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

