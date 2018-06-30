Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

June 30, 2018 6:40 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 34 .575
Philadelphia 43 37 .538 3
Washington 42 38 .525 4
Miami 34 50 .405 14
New York 32 48 .400 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 33 .593
Chicago 46 35 .568 2
St. Louis 42 38 .525
Pittsburgh 39 42 .481 9
Cincinnati 34 48 .415 14½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 47 35 .573
Los Angeles 43 38 .531
San Francisco 43 40 .518
Colorado 40 42 .488 7
San Diego 36 48 .429 12

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6

Washington 17, Philadelphia 7

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Cincinnati (Harvey 3-5), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-5) at Miami (Straily 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-5) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-6), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-4) at St. Louis (Gant 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Lynn 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-2), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Bettis 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 5-6) at San Diego (Ross 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Holland 5-7) at Arizona (Godley 9-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

