|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|34
|.575
|—
|Philadelphia
|43
|37
|.538
|3
|Washington
|42
|38
|.525
|4
|Miami
|34
|50
|.405
|14
|New York
|32
|48
|.400
|14
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|33
|.593
|—
|Chicago
|46
|35
|.568
|2
|St. Louis
|42
|38
|.525
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|39
|42
|.481
|9
|Cincinnati
|34
|48
|.415
|14½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|47
|35
|.573
|—
|Los Angeles
|43
|38
|.531
|3½
|San Francisco
|43
|40
|.518
|4½
|Colorado
|40
|42
|.488
|7
|San Diego
|36
|48
|.429
|12
___
Chicago Cubs 10, Minnesota 6
Washington 17, Philadelphia 7
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 5, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 2, Arizona 1
Colorado 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 14, Minnesota 9
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Cincinnati (Harvey 3-5), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-5) at Miami (Straily 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Gonzalez 6-5) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-6), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-4) at St. Louis (Gant 2-2), 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Lynn 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 10-2), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Bettis 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 6-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 5-6) at San Diego (Ross 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Holland 5-7) at Arizona (Godley 9-5), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.