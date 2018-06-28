National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|North Carolina
|10
|1
|3
|33
|28
|13
|Orlando
|6
|4
|4
|22
|21
|17
|Seattle
|5
|3
|5
|20
|14
|12
|Portland
|5
|4
|5
|20
|20
|19
|Chicago
|4
|3
|7
|19
|19
|17
|Utah
|4
|3
|6
|18
|10
|10
|Houston
|4
|5
|5
|17
|16
|21
|Washington
|2
|8
|4
|10
|10
|18
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|9
|3
|3
|9
|20
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Houston 2, Orlando 1
Utah 0, Seattle 0, tie
Portland 1, Sky Blue 1, tie
North Carolina at Orlando, 3:30 p.m.
Sky Blue at Utah, 10 p.m.
Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.
