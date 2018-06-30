Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Women’s Soccer League

June 30, 2018 5:52 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 11 1 3 36 31 13
Orlando 6 5 4 22 21 20
Seattle 5 3 5 20 14 12
Portland 5 4 5 20 20 19
Chicago 4 3 7 19 19 17
Utah 4 3 6 18 10 10
Houston 4 5 5 17 16 21
Washington 2 8 4 10 10 18
Sky Blue FC 0 9 3 3 9 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s Matches

Houston 2, Orlando 1

Utah 0, Seattle 0, tie

Portland 1, Sky Blue 1, tie

Saturday’s Matches

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0

Sky Blue at Utah, 10 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Match

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

