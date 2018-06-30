National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA North Carolina 11 1 3 36 31 13 Orlando 6 5 4 22 21 20 Seattle 5 3 5 20 14 12 Portland 5 4 5 20 20 19 Chicago 4 3 7 19 19 17 Utah 4 3 6 18 10 10 Houston 4 5 5 17 16 21 Washington 2 8 4 10 10 18 Sky Blue FC 0 9 3 3 9 20

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday’s Matches

Houston 2, Orlando 1

Utah 0, Seattle 0, tie

Portland 1, Sky Blue 1, tie

Saturday’s Matches

North Carolina 3, Orlando 0

Sky Blue at Utah, 10 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Match

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 6

Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.

