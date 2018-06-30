Nationals activate RHP Hellickson, starts vs Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Nationals have activated right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from the 10-day disabled list and will start him against Philadelphia.

The Nationals made the move before playing at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday. Reliever Sammy Solis was sent to Triple-A Syracuse.

Hellickson is 2-0 with a 2.28 ERA in nine starts this season. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since June 4 with a right hamstring strain. He was 6-5 for Philadelphia last year.

Solis is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 40 games this season. In 28 innings, the left-hander has allowed 22 hits with 30 strikeouts and 15 walks.

Also, Washington transferred third baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who has been out since May 10 with a strained right oblique, to the 60-day DL.

The Nationals reinstated catcher Raudy Read from the restricted list and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Read, who appeared in eight games last season, is coming off an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

