Nature Valley International Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Devonshire Park Eastbourne, England Purse: ATP, $765,340 (WT250); WTA, $852,560 (Premier) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Leonardo Mayer (5), Argentina, def. Gilles Simon, France, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Steve Johnson (7), United States, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Advertisement

Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Nicolas Jarry, Chile, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Daniel Brands, Germany, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Women Second Round

Aryna Sabalenka Belarus, def. Julia Goerges (6), Germany, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko (5), Latvia, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-3, 7-5.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, def. Magdalena Rybarikova (10), Slovakia, 6-1 retired.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Carla Suarez Navarro (16), Spain, 6-2, 6-4.

Petra Kvitova (3), Czech Republic, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-3.

Elise Mertens (9), Belgium, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 6-1, 6-1.

Barbora Strycova (14), Czech Republic, def. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-1, 6-4.

Anastasija Sevastova (11), Latvia, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, def. Kiki Bertens (12), Netherlands, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Daria Kasatkina (7), Russia, def. Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Johanna Konta (13), Britain, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-3.

Agnieszka Radwanska, Poland, def. Daria Gavrilova (15), Australia, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-0.

Angelique Kerber (4), Germany, def. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty (8), Australia, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles Men First Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Marco Cecchinato and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 13-11.

Scott Clayton and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Mike Bryan and Jamie Cerretani (4), United States, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Ryan Harrison and Nicholas Monroe, United States, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 10-7.

Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Women First Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (2), Spain, def. Raquel Atawo, United States, and Anna-Lena Groenefeld, Germany, 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.

Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (4), China, def. Harriet Dart and Katy Dunne, Britain, 2-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Johanna Konta, Britain, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Alla Kudravtseva, Russia, 6-1, 5-7, 10-6.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.