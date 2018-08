By The Associated Press

Saturday At Devonshire Park Eastbourne, England Purse: ATP, $765,340 (WT250); WTA, $852,560 (Premier) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men Championship

Mischa Zverev, Germany, def. Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-4.

Women Championship

Caroline Wozniacki (1), Denmark, def. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 7-5, 7-6 (5).m

MORE

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.