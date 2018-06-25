NBA Awards Winners

Winners of the 2017-18 NBA awards, presented Monday in Los Angeles
Most Valuable Player — James Harden, Houston
Coach of the Year — Dwane Casey, Toronto
Rookie of the Year — Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Most Improved Player — Victor Oladipo, Indiana
Basketball Executive of the Year — Daryl Morey, Houston
Defensive Player of the Year — Rudy Gobert, Utah
Sixth Man Award — Lou Williams, L.A. Clippers
Sportsmanship Award — Kemba Walker, Charlotte
Hustle Award — Amir Johnson, Philadelphia
Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year — Jamal Crawford, Minnesota
Lifetime Achievement Award — Oscar Robertson
Sager Strong Award — Dikembe Mutombo
All-NBA First Team — Anthony Davis, New Orleans; Kevin Durant, Golden State; James Harden, Housron; LeBron James, Cleveland; Damian Lillard, Portland.
All-Rookie Team — Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers; Lauri Markkanen, Chicago; Donovan Mitchell, Utah; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia; Jayson Tatum, Boston.
All-Defensive Team — Rudy Gobert, Utah; Anthony Davis, New Orleans; Victor Oladipo, Indiana; Jrue Holiday, New Orleans; Robert Covington, Philadelphia.
NBA Cares Community Assist Award — Kevin Durant, Golden State
Play of the Year — Clutch Shot of the Year, Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James.
Best Style — Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
Dunk of the Year — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Clutch Shot of the Year — LeBron James, Cleveland
Assist of the Year — LeBron James, Cleveland
Block of the Year — Anthony Davis, New Orleans
Handle of the Year — Kyrie Irving, Boston
