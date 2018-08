NBA Coach of the Year Voting

By The Associated Press

Selected by a panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis (x-interim).

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total Dwane Casey, Tor 39 27 16 292 Quin Snyder, Utah 21 30 22 217 Brad Stevens, Bos 23 23 19 203 Brett Brown, Phi 11 5 11 81 Mike D’Antoni, Hou 4 4 6 38 Nate McMillan, Ind 2 6 9 37 Terry Stotts, Por – 4 10 22 Gregg Popovich, S.A. – 1 3 6 Alvin Gentry, N.O. – – 2 2 Erik Spoelstra, Mia – – 1 1 Doc Rivers, LAC – – 1 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.