Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA Coaches of the Year

June 25, 2018 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

2018 — Dwane Casey, Toronto

2017 — Mike D’Antoni, Houston

2016 — Steve Kerr, Golden State

2015 — Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

2014 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio

2013 — George Karl, Denver

2012 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio

2011 — Tom Thibodeau, Chicago

2010 — Scott Brooks, Oklahoma City

2009 — Mike Brown, Cleveland

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

2008 — Byron Scott, New Orleans

2007 — Sam Mitchell, Toronto

2006 — Avery Johnson, Dallas

2005 — Mike D’Antoni, Phoenix

2004 — Hubie Brown, Memphis

2003 — Gregg Popovich, San Antonio

2002 — Rick Carlisle, Detroit

2001 — Larry Brown, Philadelphia

2000 — Glenn Rivers, Orlando

1999 — Mike Dunleavy, Portland

1998 — Larry Bird, Indiana

1997 — Pat Riley, Miami

1996 — Phil Jackson, Chicago

1995 — Del Harris, L.A. Lakers

1994 — Lenny Wilkens, Atlanta

1993 — Pat Riley, New York

1992 — Don Nelson, Golden State

1991 — Don Chaney, Houston

1990 — Pat Riley, L.A. Lakers

1989 — Cotton Fitzsimmons, Phoenix

1988 — Doug Moe, Denver

1987 — Mike Schuler, Portland

1986 — Mike Fratello, Atlanta

1985 — Don Nelson, Milwaukee

1984 — Frank Layden, Utah

1983 — Don Nelson, Milwaukee

1982 — Gene Shue, Washington

1981 — Jack McKinney, Indiana

1980 — Bill Fitch, Boston

1979 — Cotton Fitzsimmons, Kansas City

1978 — Hubie Brown, Atlanta

1977 — Tom Nissalke, Houston

1976 — Bill Fitch, Cleveland

1975 — Phil Johnson, Kansas City-Omaha

1974 — Ray Scott, Detroit

1973 — Tom Heinsohn, Boston

1972 — Bill Sharman, L.A. Lakers

1971 — Dick Motta, Chicago

1970 — Red Holzman, New York

1969 — Gene Shue, Baltimore

1968 — Richie Guerin, St. Louis

1967 — Johnny Kerr, Chicago

1966 — Dolph Schayes, Philadelphia

1965 — Red Auerbach, Boston

1964 — Alex Hannum, San Francisco

1963 — Harry Gallatin, St. Louis

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington