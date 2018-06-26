NBA Defensive Player Voting

Voting is done on a 5-3-1 basis by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters throughout North America:
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Rudy Gobert, Utah
|89
|6
|3
|466
|Joel Embiid, Phi.
|2
|44
|21
|163
|Anthony Davis, N.O.
|5
|25
|39
|139
|Paul George, Okl
|2
|8
|4
|38
|Al Horford, Bos
|1
|7
|11
|37
|Draymond Green, G.S.
|1
|3
|6
|20
|Jrue Holiday, N.O.
|1
|2
|–
|11
|Robert Covington, Phi
|–
|1
|5
|8
|Kevin Durant, G.S.
|–
|2
|1
|7
|Jaylen Brown, Bos
|–
|1
|2
|5
|Klay Thompson, G.S.
|–
|1
|1
|4
|Steven Adams, O.C.
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Jimmy Burler, Min
|–
|–
|3
|3
|Clint Capela, Hou
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Jusuf Nurkic, Por
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Andre Drummond, Det
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Victor Oladipo, Ind
|–
|–
|1
|1
