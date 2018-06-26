Listen Live Sports

NBA Defensive Player Voting

June 26, 2018 12:29 am
 
Voting is done on a 5-3-1 basis by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters throughout North America:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Rudy Gobert, Utah 89 6 3 466
Joel Embiid, Phi. 2 44 21 163
Anthony Davis, N.O. 5 25 39 139
Paul George, Okl 2 8 4 38
Al Horford, Bos 1 7 11 37
Draymond Green, G.S. 1 3 6 20
Jrue Holiday, N.O. 1 2 11
Robert Covington, Phi 1 5 8
Kevin Durant, G.S. 2 1 7
Jaylen Brown, Bos 1 2 5
Klay Thompson, G.S. 1 1 4
Steven Adams, O.C. 1 3
Jimmy Burler, Min 3 3
Clint Capela, Hou 2 2
Jusuf Nurkic, Por 1 1
Andre Drummond, Det 1 1
Victor Oladipo, Ind 1 1

