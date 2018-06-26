NBA Defensive Player Voting

Voting is done on a 5-3-1 basis by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters throughout North America:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total Rudy Gobert, Utah 89 6 3 466 Joel Embiid, Phi. 2 44 21 163 Anthony Davis, N.O. 5 25 39 139 Paul George, Okl 2 8 4 38 Al Horford, Bos 1 7 11 37 Draymond Green, G.S. 1 3 6 20 Jrue Holiday, N.O. 1 2 – 11 Robert Covington, Phi – 1 5 8 Kevin Durant, G.S. – 2 1 7 Jaylen Brown, Bos – 1 2 5 Klay Thompson, G.S. – 1 1 4 Steven Adams, O.C. – 1 – 3 Jimmy Burler, Min – – 3 3 Clint Capela, Hou – – 2 2 Jusuf Nurkic, Por – – 1 1 Andre Drummond, Det – – 1 1 Victor Oladipo, Ind – – 1 1

