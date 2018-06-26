NBA Executive of the Year Voting

Selected by a panel of fellow team executives, who were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote received:
|Executive, Team
|Points
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Pts
|Daryl Morey, Hou
|11
|4
|1
|68
|Dennis Lindsey, Utah
|7
|5
|4
|54
|Kevin Pritchard, Ind
|3
|5
|10
|40
|Danny Ainge, Bos
|1
|7
|3
|29
|Masai Ujiri, Tor
|4
|–
|4
|24
|Neil Olshey, Por
|1
|1
|3
|11
|Bryan Colangelo, Phi
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Gar Forman, Chi
|–
|2
|–
|6
|Bob Myers, G.S.
|1
|–
|–
|5
|Sam Presti, Okl
|–
|1
|1
|4
|Koby Altman, Cle
|–
|1
|1
|4
|Scott Layden, Min
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Tim Connelly, Den
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Pat Riley, Mia
|–
|–
|1
|1
