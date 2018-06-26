NBA Executive of the Year Voting

Selected by a panel of fellow team executives, who were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote received:

Executive, Team Points 1st 2nd 3rd Pts Daryl Morey, Hou 11 4 1 68 Dennis Lindsey, Utah 7 5 4 54 Kevin Pritchard, Ind 3 5 10 40 Danny Ainge, Bos 1 7 3 29 Masai Ujiri, Tor 4 – 4 24 Neil Olshey, Por 1 1 3 11 Bryan Colangelo, Phi 1 1 1 9 Gar Forman, Chi – 2 – 6 Bob Myers, G.S. 1 – – 5 Sam Presti, Okl – 1 1 4 Koby Altman, Cle – 1 1 4 Scott Layden, Min – 1 – 3 Tim Connelly, Den – 1 – 3 Pat Riley, Mia – – 1 1

