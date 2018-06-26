Listen Live Sports

NBA Executive of the Year Voting

June 26, 2018 12:49 am
 
Selected by a panel of fellow team executives, who were awarded five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote and one point for each third-place vote received:

Executive, Team Points
1st 2nd 3rd Pts
Daryl Morey, Hou 11 4 1 68
Dennis Lindsey, Utah 7 5 4 54
Kevin Pritchard, Ind 3 5 10 40
Danny Ainge, Bos 1 7 3 29
Masai Ujiri, Tor 4 4 24
Neil Olshey, Por 1 1 3 11
Bryan Colangelo, Phi 1 1 1 9
Gar Forman, Chi 2 6
Bob Myers, G.S. 1 5
Sam Presti, Okl 1 1 4
Koby Altman, Cle 1 1 4
Scott Layden, Min 1 3
Tim Connelly, Den 1 3
Pat Riley, Mia 1 1

