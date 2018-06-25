Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA Executives of the Year

June 25, 2018 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

2018 — Daryl Morey, Houston

2017 — Bob Myers, Golden State

2016 — R.C. Buford, San Antonio

2015 — Bob Myers, Golden State

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

2014 — R.C. Buford, San Antonio

2013 — Masai Ujiri, Denver

2012 — Larry Bird, Indiana

2011 — Gar Forman, Chicago and Pat Riley, Miami

2010 — John Hammond, Milwaukee

2009 — Mark Warkentien, Denver

        Ask the CIO: DLA turns to AI, machine learning to bring surety to the DoD supply chain

2008 — Danny Ainge, Boston

2007 — Bryan Colangelo, Toronto

2006 — Elgin Baylor, L.A. Clippers

2005 — Bryan Colangelo, Phoenix

2004 — Jerry West, Memphis

2003 — Joe Dumars, Detroit

2002 — Rod Thorn, New Jersey

2001 — Geoff Petrie, Sacramento

2000 — John Gabriel, Orlando

1999 — Geoff Petrie, Sacramento

1998 — Wayne Embry, Cleveland

1997 — Bob Bass, Charlotte

1996 — Jerry Krause, Chicago

1995 — Jerry West, L.A. Lakers

1994 — Bob Whitsitt, Seattle

1993 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix

1992 — Wayne Embry, Cleveland

1991 — Bucky Buckwalter, Portland

1990 — Bob Bass, San Antonio

1989 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix

1988 — Jerry Krause, Chicago

1987 — Stan Kasten, Atlanta

1986 — Stan Kasten, Atlanta

1985 — Vince Boryla, Denver

1984 — Frank Layden, Utah

1983 — Zollie Volchok, Seattle

1982 — Bob Ferry, Washington

1981 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix

1980 — Red Auerbach, Boston

1979 — Bob Ferry, Washington

1978 — Angelo Drossos, San Antonio

1977 — Ray Patterson, Houston

1976 — Jerry Colangelo, Phoenix

1975 — Dick Vertlieb, Golden State

1974 — Eddie Donovan, Buffalo

1973 — Joe Axelson, K.C./Omaha

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington