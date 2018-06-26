NBA Most Improved Player Voting

(Selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters) Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total Victor Oladipo, Ind 99 1 1 499 Clint Capela, Hou 1 26 16 99 Spencer Dinwiddie, Brk 1 11 12 50 Andre Drummond, Det – 13 7 46 Julius Randle, LAL – 9 9 36 Steven Adams, Okla. – 9 7 34 Jaylen Brown, Bos – 8 8 32 Jamal Murray, Den – 6 6 24 DeMar DeRozan, Tor – 2 3 9 Lou Williams, LAL – 2 2 8 Terry Rozier, Bos – 1 5 8 Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil – 2 1 7 Domantas Sabonis, Ind – 2 – 6 E’Twaun Moore, N.O. – 1 3 6 Fred VanVleet, Tor – 1 3 6 Nikola Jokic, Den – 2 – 6 Dejounte Murray, S.A. – 1 1 4 Tyreke Evans, Mem – 1 1 4 Brandon Ingram, LAL – 1 1 4 Tobias Harris, LAL – 1 – 3 Dario Saric, Phi – 1 – 3 Joe Ingles, Utah – – 3 3 Kris Dunn, Chi – – 2 2 Aaron Gordon, Orl – – 2 2 Ricky Rubio, Utah – – 1 1 Taurean Prince, Atl – – 1 1 Montrezl Harrell, LAL – – 1 1 Josh Richardson, Mia – – 1 1 Kristaps Porzingis, N.Y. – – 1 1 TJ Warren, Pho – – 1 1 Pascal Siakam, Tor – – 1 1 Karl-Anthony Towns, Min – – 1 1

