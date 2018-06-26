NBA Most Improved Player Voting

|(Selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters)
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Victor Oladipo, Ind
|99
|1
|1
|499
|Clint Capela, Hou
|1
|26
|16
|99
|Spencer Dinwiddie, Brk
|1
|11
|12
|50
|Andre Drummond, Det
|–
|13
|7
|46
|Julius Randle, LAL
|–
|9
|9
|36
|Steven Adams, Okla.
|–
|9
|7
|34
|Jaylen Brown, Bos
|–
|8
|8
|32
|Jamal Murray, Den
|–
|6
|6
|24
|DeMar DeRozan, Tor
|–
|2
|3
|9
|Lou Williams, LAL
|–
|2
|2
|8
|Terry Rozier, Bos
|–
|1
|5
|8
|Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil
|–
|2
|1
|7
|Domantas Sabonis, Ind
|–
|2
|–
|6
|E’Twaun Moore, N.O.
|–
|1
|3
|6
|Fred VanVleet, Tor
|–
|1
|3
|6
|Nikola Jokic, Den
|–
|2
|–
|6
|Dejounte Murray, S.A.
|–
|1
|1
|4
|Tyreke Evans, Mem
|–
|1
|1
|4
|Brandon Ingram, LAL
|–
|1
|1
|4
|Tobias Harris, LAL
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Dario Saric, Phi
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Joe Ingles, Utah
|–
|–
|3
|3
|Kris Dunn, Chi
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Aaron Gordon, Orl
|–
|–
|2
|2
|Ricky Rubio, Utah
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Taurean Prince, Atl
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Montrezl Harrell, LAL
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Josh Richardson, Mia
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Kristaps Porzingis, N.Y.
|–
|–
|1
|1
|TJ Warren, Pho
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Pascal Siakam, Tor
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Karl-Anthony Towns, Min
|–
|–
|1
|1
