NBA Most Improved Player Voting

June 26, 2018 12:21 am
 
(Selected by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters)
Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Victor Oladipo, Ind 99 1 1 499
Clint Capela, Hou 1 26 16 99
Spencer Dinwiddie, Brk 1 11 12 50
Andre Drummond, Det 13 7 46
Julius Randle, LAL 9 9 36
Steven Adams, Okla. 9 7 34
Jaylen Brown, Bos 8 8 32
Jamal Murray, Den 6 6 24
DeMar DeRozan, Tor 2 3 9
Lou Williams, LAL 2 2 8
Terry Rozier, Bos 1 5 8
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Mil 2 1 7
Domantas Sabonis, Ind 2 6
E’Twaun Moore, N.O. 1 3 6
Fred VanVleet, Tor 1 3 6
Nikola Jokic, Den 2 6
Dejounte Murray, S.A. 1 1 4
Tyreke Evans, Mem 1 1 4
Brandon Ingram, LAL 1 1 4
Tobias Harris, LAL 1 3
Dario Saric, Phi 1 3
Joe Ingles, Utah 3 3
Kris Dunn, Chi 2 2
Aaron Gordon, Orl 2 2
Ricky Rubio, Utah 1 1
Taurean Prince, Atl 1 1
Montrezl Harrell, LAL 1 1
Josh Richardson, Mia 1 1
Kristaps Porzingis, N.Y. 1 1
TJ Warren, Pho 1 1
Pascal Siakam, Tor 1 1
Karl-Anthony Towns, Min 1 1

The Associated Press

