NBA Most Improved Player Winners

2018 — Victor Oladipo, Indiana
2017 — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
2016 — CJ McCollum, Portland
2015 — Jimmy Butler, Chicago
2014 — Goran Dragic, Phoenix
2013 — Paul George, Indiana
2012 — Ryan Anderson, Orlando
2011 — Kevin Love, Minnesota
2010 — Aaron Brooks, Houston
2009 — Danny Granger, Indiana
2008 — Hedo Turkoglu, Orlando
2007 — Monta Ellis, Golden State
2006 — Boris Diaw, Phoenix
2005 — Bobby Simmons, L.A. Clippers
2004 — Zach Randolph, Portland
2003 — Gilbert Arenas, Golden State
2002 — Jermaine O’Neal, Indiana
2001 — Tracy McGrady, Orlando
2000 — Jalen Rose, Indiana
1999 — Darrell Armstrong, Orlando
1998 — Alan Henderson, Atlanta
1997 — Isaac Austin, Miami
1996 — Gheorghe Muresan, Washington
1995 — Dana Barros, Philadelphia
1994 — Don MacLean, Washington
1993 — Chris Jackson, Denver
1992 — Pervis Ellison, Washington
1991 — Scott Skiles, Orlando
1990 — Rony Seikaly, Miami
1989 — Kevin Johnson, Phoenix
1988 — Kevin Duckworth, Portland
1987 — Dale Ellis, Seattle
1986 — Alvin Robertson, San Antonio
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.