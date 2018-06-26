NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

Selected by a panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters, players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:
|Player, Team
|Points
|
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Pts
|Ben Simmons, Phi
|90
|10
|1
|481
|Donovan Mitchell, Utah
|11
|89
|1
|323
|Jayson Tatum, Bos
|–
|2
|95
|101
|Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers
|–
|–
|3
|3
|Dennis Smith, Jr., Dal
|–
|–
|1
|1
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.