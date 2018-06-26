NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

Selected by a panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters, players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:

Player, Team Points 1st 2nd 3rd Pts Ben Simmons, Phi 90 10 1 481 Donovan Mitchell, Utah 11 89 1 323 Jayson Tatum, Bos – 2 95 101 Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers – – 3 3 Dennis Smith, Jr., Dal – – 1 1

