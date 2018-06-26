Listen Live Sports

NBA Rookie of the Year Voting

June 26, 2018 12:09 am
 
Selected by a panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters, players were awarded five points for a first-place vote, three points for a second-place vote and one point for a third-place vote:

Player, Team Points
1st 2nd 3rd Pts
Ben Simmons, Phi 90 10 1 481
Donovan Mitchell, Utah 11 89 1 323
Jayson Tatum, Bos 2 95 101
Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers 3 3
Dennis Smith, Jr., Dal 1 1

