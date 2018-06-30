Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA sets $101.9M salary cap for 2018-19 season

June 30, 2018 8:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA teams will be working with a salary cap of $101,869,000 for the coming season, with a salary tax level of $123,733,000.

The league released those figures Saturday night, hours before the annual moratorium starts and teams can begin negotiating with free agents. The figures are virtually the same as what teams have been expecting for some time.

With the cap set, the exact amounts of the various exceptions are also now known: The non-taxpayer mid-level is $8,641,000, the taxpayer mid-level is $5,337,000 and the mid-level for teams with salary cap space will be $4,449,000.

The minimum team salary for the 2018-19 season is $91,682,000.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

The moratorium ends at 12:01 p.m. EDT on Friday, when free agent signings can become official.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington