NBA Sixth Man Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award as selected by a nationwide panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Lou Williams, LAC
|97
|3
|1
|495
|Eric Gordon, Hou
|3
|72
|15
|246
|Fred VanVleet, Tor
|1
|10
|29
|64
|Will Barton, Den
|–
|10
|32
|62
|Wayne Ellington, Mia
|–
|1
|6
|9
|Kelly Olynyk, Mia
|–
|2
|1
|7
|Nikola Mirotic, N.O.
|–
|1
|2
|5
|Jordan Clarkson, Cle
|–
|1
|2
|5
|Kyle Kuzma, LAL
|–
|–
|4
|4
|Dwyane Wade, Mia
|–
|1
|–
|3
|Terry Rozier, Bos
|–
|–
|3
|3
|Rodney Hood, Cle
|–
|–
|1
|1
|J.J. Barea, Dal
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Jakob Poeltl, Tor
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Luc Mbah a Moute, Hou
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Tomas Satoransky, Was
|–
|–
|1
|1
|Marco Belinelli, Phi
|–
|–
|1
|1
