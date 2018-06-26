NBA Sixth Man Voting

Listen Live Sports

June 26, 2018 12:36 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award as selected by a nationwide panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Lou Williams, LAC 97 3 1 495
Eric Gordon, Hou 3 72 15 246
Fred VanVleet, Tor 1 10 29 64
Will Barton, Den 10 32 62
Wayne Ellington, Mia 1 6 9
Kelly Olynyk, Mia 2 1 7
Nikola Mirotic, N.O. 1 2 5
Jordan Clarkson, Cle 1 2 5
Kyle Kuzma, LAL 4 4
Dwyane Wade, Mia 1 3
Terry Rozier, Bos 3 3
Rodney Hood, Cle 1 1
J.J. Barea, Dal 1 1
Jakob Poeltl, Tor 1 1
Luc Mbah a Moute, Hou 1 1
Tomas Satoransky, Was 1 1
Marco Belinelli, Phi 1 1

