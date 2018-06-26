NBA Sixth Man Voting

NEW YORK (AP) — Voting for the NBA Sixth Man award as selected by a nationwide panel of 130 sportswriters and broadcasters. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis:

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total Lou Williams, LAC 97 3 1 495 Eric Gordon, Hou 3 72 15 246 Fred VanVleet, Tor 1 10 29 64 Will Barton, Den – 10 32 62 Wayne Ellington, Mia – 1 6 9 Kelly Olynyk, Mia – 2 1 7 Nikola Mirotic, N.O. – 1 2 5 Jordan Clarkson, Cle – 1 2 5 Kyle Kuzma, LAL – – 4 4 Dwyane Wade, Mia – 1 – 3 Terry Rozier, Bos – – 3 3 Rodney Hood, Cle – – 1 1 J.J. Barea, Dal – – 1 1 Jakob Poeltl, Tor – – 1 1 Luc Mbah a Moute, Hou – – 1 1 Tomas Satoransky, Was – – 1 1 Marco Belinelli, Phi – – 1 1

