NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

Voting by 327 NBA players on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total Jamal Crawford, Min 47 56 40 49 24 1233 Manu Ginobili, S.A. 37 61 44 35 31 1153 Udonis Haslem, Mia 36 40 49 53 21 1065 Anthony Davis, N.O. 41 29 44 32 31 960 Tyson Chandler, Pho 34 37 25 30 51 865 CJ McCollum, Por 26 40 28 28 31 795 Marvin Williams, Cha 36 21 27 35 43 790 TJ McCollum, Phi 33 18 35 19 24 712 Anthony Tolliver, Det 26 29 26 29 32 712 Kyle Lowry, Tor 25 14 35 30 34 647 Jokic Nikola, Den 18 18 9 22 29 446 Jason Smith, Was 16 12 13 13 24 372

