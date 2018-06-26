NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

Voting by 327 NBA players on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis
|Player, Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|5th
|Total
|Jamal Crawford, Min
|47
|56
|40
|49
|24
|1233
|Manu Ginobili, S.A.
|37
|61
|44
|35
|31
|1153
|Udonis Haslem, Mia
|36
|40
|49
|53
|21
|1065
|Anthony Davis, N.O.
|41
|29
|44
|32
|31
|960
|Tyson Chandler, Pho
|34
|37
|25
|30
|51
|865
|CJ McCollum, Por
|26
|40
|28
|28
|31
|795
|Marvin Williams, Cha
|36
|21
|27
|35
|43
|790
|TJ McCollum, Phi
|33
|18
|35
|19
|24
|712
|Anthony Tolliver, Det
|26
|29
|26
|29
|32
|712
|Kyle Lowry, Tor
|25
|14
|35
|30
|34
|647
|Jokic Nikola, Den
|18
|18
|9
|22
|29
|446
|Jason Smith, Was
|16
|12
|13
|13
|24
|372
