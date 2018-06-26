Listen Live Sports

NBA Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Voting

June 26, 2018 12:58 am
 
Voting by 327 NBA players on a 10-7-5-3-1 basis

Player, Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th Total
Jamal Crawford, Min 47 56 40 49 24 1233
Manu Ginobili, S.A. 37 61 44 35 31 1153
Udonis Haslem, Mia 36 40 49 53 21 1065
Anthony Davis, N.O. 41 29 44 32 31 960
Tyson Chandler, Pho 34 37 25 30 51 865
CJ McCollum, Por 26 40 28 28 31 795
Marvin Williams, Cha 36 21 27 35 43 790
TJ McCollum, Phi 33 18 35 19 24 712
Anthony Tolliver, Det 26 29 26 29 32 712
Kyle Lowry, Tor 25 14 35 30 34 647
Jokic Nikola, Den 18 18 9 22 29 446
Jason Smith, Was 16 12 13 13 24 372

