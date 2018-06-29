Listen Live Sports

NBA’s Antetokounmpo in Greek tourism campaign

June 29, 2018 11:25 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is appearing in a tourism campaign to promote his native Greece.

He’s in a promotional video launched by the Greek tourism ministry on Friday in Athens.

Antetokounmpo’s parents migrated to Greece from Nigeria, and the Milwaukee Bucks forward said he always encourages his friends to visit.

“My favorite place is Athens. I like it when I’m in (the eastern district of) Zographou and see the people I grew up with,” he said.

Zographou is the seat of Filathlitikos, the first club Antetokounmpo played for. He said on Friday it is the one Greek club he would ever consider joining.

Greek officials expect a record-high 32 million tourist arrivals this year.

