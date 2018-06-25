New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 8 2 .800 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 7 3 .700 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 5 .500 3 Staten Island (Yankees) 3 7 .300 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 2 .778 — Williamsport (Phillies) 6 3 .667 1 West Virginia (Pirates) 5 5 .500 2½ Batavia (Marlins) 4 5 .444 3 Auburn (Nationals) 3 6 .333 4 State College (Cardinals) 3 7 .300 4½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 6 4 .600 — Vermont (Athletics) 5 5 .500 1 Lowell (Red Sox) 4 6 .400 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 2 8 .200 4

___

Monday’s Games

Auburn 4, West Virginia 0

West Virginia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

