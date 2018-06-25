Listen Live Sports

New York-Penn League

June 25, 2018 9:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 8 2 .800
Hudson Valley (Rays) 7 3 .700 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 5 5 .500 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 3 7 .300 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 7 2 .778
Williamsport (Phillies) 6 3 .667 1
West Virginia (Pirates) 5 5 .500
Batavia (Marlins) 4 5 .444 3
Auburn (Nationals) 3 6 .333 4
State College (Cardinals) 3 7 .300
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 6 4 .600
Vermont (Athletics) 5 5 .500 1
Lowell (Red Sox) 4 6 .400 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 8 .200 4

Monday’s Games

Auburn 4, West Virginia 0

West Virginia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

