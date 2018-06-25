New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Batavia (Marlins)
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|State College (Cardinals)
|3
|7
|.300
|4½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|2
|8
|.200
|4
___
Auburn 4, West Virginia 0
West Virginia at Auburn, Game 2, TBD
Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
