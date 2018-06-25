New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Brooklyn (Mets) 8 3 .727 — Hudson Valley (Rays) 8 3 .727 — Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 5 .545 2 Staten Island (Yankees) 3 8 .273 5 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 8 2 .800 — Williamsport (Phillies) 6 4 .600 2 Batavia (Marlins) 5 5 .500 3 West Virginia (Pirates) 5 6 .455 3½ Auburn (Nationals) 4 6 .400 4 State College (Cardinals) 3 8 .273 5½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Tri-City (Astros) 7 4 .636 — Vermont (Athletics) 5 6 .455 2 Lowell (Red Sox) 5 6 .455 2 Connecticut (Tigers) 2 9 .182 5

___

Monday’s Games

Auburn 4, West Virginia 0

Auburn 3, West Virginia 2

Lowell 11, Brooklyn 2

Tri-City 5, Staten Island 1

Hudson Valley 11, Connecticut 1

Mahoning Valley 6, Williamsport 2

Batavia 4, State College 3

Aberdeen 5, Vermont 2

Tuesday’s Games

West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

