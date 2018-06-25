New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Batavia (Marlins)
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|5
|6
|.455
|3½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|State College (Cardinals)
|3
|8
|.273
|5½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|2
|9
|.182
|5
___
Auburn 4, West Virginia 0
Auburn 3, West Virginia 2
Lowell 11, Brooklyn 2
Tri-City 5, Staten Island 1
Hudson Valley 11, Connecticut 1
Mahoning Valley 6, Williamsport 2
Batavia 4, State College 3
Aberdeen 5, Vermont 2
West Virginia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Tri-City at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Batavia at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Vermont at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
