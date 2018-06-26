New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Batavia (Marlins)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|6
|5
|.545
|3
|Auburn (Nationals)
|5
|6
|.455
|4
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|State College (Cardinals)
|3
|9
|.250
|6½
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Vermont (Athletics)
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|2
|10
|.167
|5
___
Auburn 9, West Virginia 3
Brooklyn 4, Lowell 3
Staten Island 2, Tri-City 0
Hudson Valley 6, Connecticut 1
Mahoning Valley 8, Williamsport 2
Batavia 4, State College 3
Vermont 9, Aberdeen 3
No games scheduled
Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.
