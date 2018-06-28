Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
New York-Penn League

June 28, 2018 9:03 pm
 
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Brooklyn (Mets) 9 3 .750
Hudson Valley (Rays) 9 3 .750
Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 6 .500 3
Staten Island (Yankees) 4 8 .333 5
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 9 2 .818
Batavia (Marlins) 6 5 .545 3
Williamsport (Phillies) 6 5 .545 3
Auburn (Nationals) 5 6 .455 4
West Virginia (Pirates) 5 7 .417
State College (Cardinals) 3 9 .250
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (Astros) 7 5 .583
Vermont (Athletics) 6 6 .500 1
Lowell (Red Sox) 5 7 .417 2
Connecticut (Tigers) 2 10 .167 5

___

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, ppd.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

