New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 10 3 .769 — Brooklyn (Mets) 9 4 .692 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 6 .500 3½ Staten Island (Yankees) 4 9 .308 6 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 2 .833 — Williamsport (Phillies) 7 5 .583 3 Auburn (Nationals) 6 6 .500 4 Batavia (Marlins) 6 6 .500 4 West Virginia (Pirates) 5 8 .385 5½ State College (Cardinals) 3 10 .231 7½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 7 6 .538 — Tri-City (Astros) 7 6 .538 — Lowell (Red Sox) 5 7 .417 1½ Connecticut (Tigers) 3 10 .231 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, ppd.

Hudson Valley 3, Tri-City 1

Auburn 14, Batavia 9

Vermont 14, Brooklyn 7

Mahoning Valley 5, West Virginia 2

Williamsport 4, State College 2

Connecticut 4, Staten Island 3

Friday’s Games

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

