Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

New York-Penn League

June 29, 2018 9:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
McNamara Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (Rays) 10 3 .769
Brooklyn (Mets) 9 4 .692 1
Aberdeen (Orioles) 6 7 .462 4
Staten Island (Yankees) 4 9 .308 6
Pinckney Division
W L Pct. GB
Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 2 .833
Williamsport (Phillies) 7 5 .583 3
Auburn (Nationals) 6 6 .500 4
Batavia (Marlins) 6 6 .500 4
West Virginia (Pirates) 5 8 .385
State College (Cardinals) 3 10 .231
Stedler Division
W L Pct. GB
Vermont (Athletics) 7 6 .538
Tri-City (Astros) 7 6 .538
Lowell (Red Sox) 6 7 .462 1
Connecticut (Tigers) 3 10 .231 4

___

Friday’s Games

Lowell 4, Aberdeen 3

Aberdeen at Lowell, Game 2, TBD

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

        On DoD: Pentagon IG highlights more than 1,500 open recommendations, some dating back a decade

Staten Island at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington