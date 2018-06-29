New York-Penn League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|McNamara Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (Rays)
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Brooklyn (Mets)
|9
|4
|.692
|1½
|Aberdeen (Orioles)
|6
|7
|.462
|4½
|Staten Island (Yankees)
|4
|10
|.286
|7
|Pinckney Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mahoning Valley (Indians)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Williamsport (Phillies)
|7
|5
|.583
|2½
|Auburn (Nationals)
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Batavia (Marlins)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|West Virginia (Pirates)
|6
|8
|.429
|4½
|State College (Cardinals)
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|Stedler Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vermont (Athletics)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Tri-City (Astros)
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Lowell (Red Sox)
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Connecticut (Tigers)
|4
|10
|.286
|3½
___
Lowell 4, Aberdeen 3
Aberdeen at Lowell, Game 2, TBD
Auburn 3, Batavia 1
Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 3
Williamsport at State College, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia 6, Mahoning Valley 2
Connecticut 5, Staten Island 4
Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.
Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
West Virginia at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at State College, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.