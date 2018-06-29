New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 11 3 .786 — Brooklyn (Mets) 10 4 .714 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 7 7 .500 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 4 10 .286 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 10 3 .769 — Auburn (Nationals) 7 6 .538 3 Williamsport (Phillies) 7 6 .538 3 Batavia (Marlins) 6 7 .462 4 West Virginia (Pirates) 6 8 .429 4½ State College (Cardinals) 4 10 .286 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 7 7 .500 — Tri-City (Astros) 7 7 .500 — Lowell (Red Sox) 6 8 .429 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 4 10 .286 3

Friday’s Games

Lowell 4, Aberdeen 3

Aberdeen 9, Lowell 1

Auburn 3, Batavia 1

Hudson Valley 4, Tri-City 3

State College 6, Williamsport 5

Brooklyn 13, Vermont 7

West Virginia 6, Mahoning Valley 2

Connecticut 5, Staten Island 4

Saturday’s Games

Aberdeen at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Connecticut, 6:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Vermont, 6:05 p.m.

Batavia at Auburn, 6:30 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 6:05 p.m.

