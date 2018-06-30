New York-Penn League

At A Glance All Times EDT McNamara Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (Rays) 11 4 .733 — Brooklyn (Mets) 10 5 .667 1 Aberdeen (Orioles) 7 8 .467 4 Staten Island (Yankees) 4 11 .267 7 Pinckney Division W L Pct. GB Mahoning Valley (Indians) 11 3 .786 — Auburn (Nationals) 8 6 .571 3 Williamsport (Phillies) 7 7 .500 4 Batavia (Marlins) 6 8 .429 5 West Virginia (Pirates) 6 9 .400 5½ State College (Cardinals) 5 10 .333 6½ Stedler Division W L Pct. GB Vermont (Athletics) 8 7 .533 — Tri-City (Astros) 8 7 .533 — Lowell (Red Sox) 7 8 .467 1 Connecticut (Tigers) 5 10 .333 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Lowell 6, Aberdeen 4

Connecticut 5, Staten Island 4

Vermont 7, Brooklyn 3

Auburn 4, Batavia 2

Tri-City 9, Hudson Valley 2

Mahoning Valley 8, West Virginia 4

State College 9, Williamsport 7

Sunday’s Games

West Virginia at Batavia, 4:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 4:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 5:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Lowell, 5:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Connecticut at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Brooklyn at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at State College, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

