By The Associated Press

July 1 — Free agency signing period opens.

July 5 — Deadline for player-elected salary-arbitration notification.

July 6 — Deadline for club-elected salary-arbitration notification.

July 20-Aug. 4 — Arbitration hearings.

Aug. 6 — Deadline for salary-arbitration decisions.

Sept. 13 — Training camps open.

Oct. 3 — Regular season begins.

