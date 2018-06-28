Northwest League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Everett (Mariners)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Tri-City (Padres)
|7
|7
|.500
|½
|Spokane (Rangers)
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Vancouver (Blue Jays)
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem-Keizer (Giants)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Hillsboro (Diamondbacks)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Boise (Rockies)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Eugene (Cubs)
|5
|8
|.385
|4
___
Vancouver 3, Tri-City 2
Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.
Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.
Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.
Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.