Northwest League

June 28, 2018 10:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Everett (Mariners) 7 6 .538
Tri-City (Padres) 7 7 .500 ½
Spokane (Rangers) 6 7 .462 1
Vancouver (Blue Jays) 5 9 .357
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem-Keizer (Giants) 9 4 .692
Boise (Rockies) 7 6 .538 2
Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 7 6 .538 2
Eugene (Cubs) 5 8 .385 4

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 3, Tri-City 2

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

