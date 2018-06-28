Northwest League

At A Glance All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Everett (Mariners) 7 6 .538 — Tri-City (Padres) 7 7 .500 ½ Spokane (Rangers) 6 7 .462 1 Vancouver (Blue Jays) 5 9 .357 2½ South Division W L Pct. GB Salem-Keizer (Giants) 9 4 .692 — Boise (Rockies) 7 6 .538 2 Hillsboro (Diamondbacks) 7 6 .538 2 Eugene (Cubs) 5 8 .385 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver 3, Tri-City 2

Hillsboro at Boise, 9:15 p.m.

Everett at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Eugene at Salem-Keizer, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Eugene, 10:05 p.m.

Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salem-Keizer at Vancouver, 10:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 10:05 p.m.

Boise at Tri-City, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.