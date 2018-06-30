NYC FC-Fire, Sums

New York City 2 0—2 Chicago 1 2—3

First half_1, Chicago, Nikolic, 7 (McCarty), 6th minute. 2, New York City, Tajouri, 8 (Moralez), 36th. 3, New York City, Berget, 4 (Tinnerholm), 40th.

Second half_4, Chicago, Katai, 7 (McCarty), 47th. 5, Chicago, Katai, 8 (Collier), 52nd.

Goalies_New York City, Sean Johnsonr; Chicago, Richard Sanchez.

Yellow Cards_Bronico, Chicago, 10th; Ring, New York City, 28th; Sanchez, Chicago, 89th; Gordon, Chicago, 91st.

Referee_Chris Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

A_15,204 (20,000)

Lineups

New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ben Sweat (Jonathan Lewis, 75th), Anton Tinnerholm; Jesus Medina (Thomas McNamara, 92nd), Maxi Moralez, Ebenezer Ofori, Alexander Ring; Jo Inge Berget, Ismael Tajouri.

Chicago_Richard Sanchez; Jonathan Campbell, Jorge Luis Corrales, Brandon Vincent; Brandt Bronico, Diego Campos, Elliot Collier (Mo Adams, 66th), Aleksandar Katai, Dax McCarty, Bastian Schweinsteiger (Tony Tchani, 85th); Nemanja Nikolic (Alan Gordon, 72nd).

