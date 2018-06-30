Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

O’Connor hired as Orlando City’s coach

June 30, 2018 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — James O’Connor has been hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Orlando City team.

Coach of Louisville City of the United Soccer League since 2015, the 38-year-old Connor will remain with the second-tier club through its game Saturday night, then join Orlando before its match against Los Angeles FC on July 7. Bobby Murphy, who became interim coach when Jason Kreis was fired on June 15, will lead Orlando on Saturday at Atlanta.

O’Connor played for Orlando from 2012-14 when it was in the third tier. The Irish midfielder also played for Stoke (1996-2003), West Bromwich Albion (2003-05), Burnley (2003-05) and Sheffield Wednesday (2008-11).

His hiring was announced Friday.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington