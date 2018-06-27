Listen Live Sports

Ogwumike, Jones help Sun cruise to 101-89 win over Fever

June 27, 2018 9:30 pm
 
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Chiney Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones each scored 21 points to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 101-89 on Wednesday night.

Ogwumike also had nine rebounds, and Jones made a career-high five 3-pointers.

Courtney Williams scored 13 points, Shekinna Stricklen added 12 — on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range — and Jasmine Thomas had 10 for Connecticut (9-6). The Sun shot 54.8 percent from the field, made 13 of 24 from behind the arc, and topped the 100-point plateau for the fourth time this season,

Jasmine Thomas converted a traditional 3-point play and Shekinna Stricklen hit back-to-back 3-pointers before Ogwumike made two free throws to make it 11-0 and the Sun never trailed. Jones hit two 3s in a 38-second span to spark a 10-0 run that made it 30-12 late in the first quarter and Indiana trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Victoria Vivians had a season-high 25 points for the Fever (1-14). The eighth overall pick this year, she was 10 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Indiana has lost four in a row.

