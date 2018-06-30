Listen Live Sports

Orioles reliever O’Day to have season-ending surgery

June 30, 2018 3:05 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Orioles reliever Darren O’Day has opted for season-ending surgery to repair a left hamstring injury.

Manager Buck Showalter said the recovery time from the operation would be six months, compared to a 10- to 12-week absence if the right-hander attempted to rehabilitate the injury.

Showalter said surgery gives O’Day “a lot better chance of it not being an issue again. And that’s important.”

The 35-year-old O’Day has struggled with injuries this season, missing a month with a hyperextended elbow before being sidelined for good after hurting his hamstring on June 26.

The side-armer is 0-2 with a 3.60 ERA in 20 games. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list on Friday.

Showalter says O’Day has not finalized the time and place of the procedure.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

