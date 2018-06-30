Orlando City-Atlanta United, Sums

Orlando 0 0—0 Atlanta 1 3—4

First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 15 (Gressel), 3rd minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Almiron, 7 (Martinez), 55th. 3, Atlanta, Barco, 4, 57th. 4, Atlanta, Almiron, 8 (Ambrose), 78th.

Goalies_Orlando, Joe Bendik; Atlanta, Brad Guzan.

Yellow Cards_Johnson, Orlando, 19th.

Referee_Kevin Stott. Assistant Referees_Cameron Blanchard, Adam Garner. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_71,932 (71,932)

Lineups

Orlando_Joe Bendik; Will Johnson (Richie Laryea, 63rd), Lamine Sane (Stefano, 68th), Jonathan Spector, Scott Sutter (RJ Allen, 68th), Amro Tarek; Mohammed El Monir, Sacha Kljestan, Oriol Rosell; Dom Dwyer, Chris Mueller.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; Mikey Ambrose, Franco Escobar, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Jeff Larentowicz, Michael Parkhurst; Miguel Almiron (Romario Williams, 86th), Julian Gressel; Ezequiel Barco (Andrew Carleton, 80th), Josef Martinez, Hector Villalba (Kevin Kratz, 65th).

