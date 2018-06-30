Phillies 3, Nationals 2

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .298 Turner ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Harper cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .219 Rendon 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .292 Soto lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .325 Reynolds 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .233 Difo 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .246 Kieboom c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .214 e-Goodwin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .173 Hellickson p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .063 Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — K.Herrera p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Murphy ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200 1-Severino pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Totals 33 2 8 2 3 9

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271 Hoskins lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257 O.Herrera cf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .286 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .222 Williams rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .232 Kingery ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Valentin 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .227 Alfaro c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .251 Velasquez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 a-Cozens ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Arano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Altherr ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .176 Hunter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Franco ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rios p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Dominguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 3 7 3 3 8

Washington 010 001 000—2 8 0 Philadelphia 001 200 00x—3 7 1

a-grounded out for Velasquez in the 2nd. b-doubled for Arano in the 4th. c-walked for Hunter in the 6th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. e-grounded out for Kieboom in the 9th. f-doubled for K.Herrera in the 9th.

1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.

E_Velasquez (2). LOB_Washington 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Kieboom (2), Murphy (2), Valentin (3), Alfaro (10), Altherr (6). 3B_Valentin (1). HR_Rendon (11), off Hunter; O.Herrera (14), off Hellickson. RBIs_Rendon (35), Kieboom (3), O.Herrera (46), Alfaro (16), Altherr (32). CS_Turner (3).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton 2, Soto, Reynolds); Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez, Williams, Kingery, Cozens). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hellickson. GIDP_Harper.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Valentin, Santana).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hellickson, L, 2-1 4 2-3 7 3 3 2 4 98 2.62 Miller 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 24 2.57 Madson 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 4.45 K.Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.47 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez 2 3 1 1 1 3 43 4.69 Arano, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.57 Hunter 2 2 1 1 1 4 38 5.04 Morgan, H, 11 1 1 0 0 1 1 25 5.24 Rios, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 5.01 Dominguez, S, 7-8 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.98

Morgan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Miller 2-0, Rios 2-0. HBP_Arano (Turner).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:20. A_42,746 (43,647).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.