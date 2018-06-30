Phillies 3, Nationals 2

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.298
|Turner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Harper cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.219
|Rendon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Soto lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Reynolds 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Difo 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Kieboom c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|e-Goodwin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|Hellickson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|K.Herrera p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|1-Severino pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Totals
|33
|2
|8
|2
|3
|9
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Hoskins lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|O.Herrera cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Kingery ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Valentin 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Alfaro c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Velasquez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Cozens ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Arano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Altherr ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.176
|Hunter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Franco ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rios p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Dominguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|3
|8
|Washington
|010
|001
|000—2
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|200
|00x—3
|7
|1
a-grounded out for Velasquez in the 2nd. b-doubled for Arano in the 4th. c-walked for Hunter in the 6th. d-grounded out for Miller in the 7th. e-grounded out for Kieboom in the 9th. f-doubled for K.Herrera in the 9th.
1-ran for Murphy in the 9th.
E_Velasquez (2). LOB_Washington 8, Philadelphia 7. 2B_Kieboom (2), Murphy (2), Valentin (3), Alfaro (10), Altherr (6). 3B_Valentin (1). HR_Rendon (11), off Hunter; O.Herrera (14), off Hellickson. RBIs_Rendon (35), Kieboom (3), O.Herrera (46), Alfaro (16), Altherr (32). CS_Turner (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Eaton 2, Soto, Reynolds); Philadelphia 4 (Hernandez, Williams, Kingery, Cozens). RISP_Washington 1 for 8; Philadelphia 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hellickson. GIDP_Harper.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Kingery, Valentin, Santana).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, L, 2-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|98
|2.62
|Miller
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.57
|Madson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.45
|K.Herrera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.47
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|43
|4.69
|Arano, W, 1-0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.57
|Hunter
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|38
|5.04
|Morgan, H, 11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|5.24
|Rios, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|5.01
|Dominguez, S, 7-8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.98
Morgan pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Miller 2-0, Rios 2-0. HBP_Arano (Turner).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Kerwin Danley; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:20. A_42,746 (43,647).
